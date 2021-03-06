Morning Briefing March 6, 2021: Senate works through night with virus aid on path to passage, Pope calls for unity among faiths in Iraq, local teachers concerned about in-person learning

The Senate worked through the night and past sunrise Saturday on Democrats’ showpiece $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill after a deal between leaders and moderate Sen. Joe Manchin on emergency jobless benefits broke a logjam that had stalled the package.

Pope Francis and Iraq’s top Shiite cleric delivered a powerful message of peaceful coexistence Saturday, urging Muslims in the war-weary Arab nation to embrace Iraq’s long-beleaguered Christian minority during an historic meeting in the holy city of Najaf.

A little more than 40 percent of Detroit Public School Community District students want to return to in person classes starting Monday.

That amounts to about 20,000 children. However, Detroit teachers willing to return to the classroom are only about at 20 to 30 percent.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 594,765 as of Friday, including 15,610 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 1,486 new cases and 10 additional deaths.

Testing has slowed in the last week, dropping to about 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate down below 4.0% as of Wednesday. Hospitalizations have plateaued over the last two weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,191 on Friday -- which is up slightly from last week. The 7-day death average was 20 on Friday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 37,900 on Friday -- a slight increase over the last week. More than 541,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 3 million doses of the COVID-19 administered, as of Friday.

Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know March 6, 2021

Here’s a look at more of the data: