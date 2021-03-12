12-year-old found wandering in Detroit; police searching for parents

Detroit police trying to find parents or guardian of a 12-year-old girl found wandering Thursday, March 11, 2021.

DETROIT – Police are working to locate the parents or guardian of a 12-year-old girl after she was found wandering Thursday night in Detroit.

Police said the girl was found at about 9:45 p.m. in the 14300 block of Crescent Drive.

She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, with black hair in two braided pigtails and brown eyes. She was found wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black winter boots and carrying a doll.

Authorities said she has been completely mute and not communicating with officers.

Anyone who recognizes her or knows her parents’ whereabouts are asked to call DPD’s Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5601 or 911.