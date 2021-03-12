Morning Briefing March 12, 2021: When to expect $1,400 payments and who’s eligible, how much Michigan will get from $1.9T COVID relief bill, more

When could Americans start seeing payments?

President Biden signed the massive bill on Thursday, March 11, which means payments should begin in the coming days.

Based on the IRS timeframe from the last round of payments, payments could begin within a few days of passage. So payments should begin by early next week at the latest. The IRS has not confirmed a timeline.

The White House said on Thursday that some could see payments as early as this weekend.

You will receive payments quicker if you’re set up for direct deposit with the IRS. Checks would likely be issued a few days later.

Who is eligible for $1,400 stimulus payment?

The legislation provides a direct payment of $1,400 for a single taxpayer, or $2,800 for a married couple that files jointly, plus $1,400 per dependent. Individuals earning up to $75,000 would get the full amount, as would married couples with incomes up to $150,000.

Michigan is set to receive a big chunk of dollars from the newly signed $1.9T COVID-19 relief package.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed into law a $1.9 trillion relief package that he said will help defeat the virus, nurse the economy back to health and deliver direct aid to Americans struggling to make ends meet.

According to data compiled by NAOC, Michigan will receive a total of $1,936,889,416.

Here is a breakdown of estimated funding by Michigan county.

Michigan State Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing 25-year-old woman and the three children she was last seen with.

Police are looking for Octavia Janay Reed, 25, and the three children she was last seen with: Za-Kayh Jones, 7 years old; James Jamar Wilson, 5 years old; and Antonio Bonner, 1 year old. No descriptions were provided for the children, but the two boys and one girl are each described as Black.

Officials did not share the location or area where the missing individuals were last seen, or the date when they were last seen. The investigation is being handled by the Lansing Police Department, so it is possible that the woman and children were last seen in Ingham County.

Michigan State Police say the missing persons could be traveling in a 2010 Lincoln MKZ that is missing the front bumper.

AP: One year after the nation was brought to a near-standstill by the coronavirus, President Joe Biden pledged in his first prime-time address Thursday night to make all adults eligible for vaccines by May 1 and raised the possibility of beginning to “mark our independence from this virus” by the Fourth of July. He offered Americans fresh hope and appealed anew for their help.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 603,375 as of Thursday, including 15,729 deaths, state officials report.

Thursday’s update includes a total of 2,091 new cases and 23 additional deaths -- including 16 deaths that were identified during a review of records, meaning they did not occur between Wednesday and Thursday. It’s the second straight day of more than 2,000 new cases, the first since late January.

On Wednesday, the state reported 601,284 confirmed cases, including 15,707 deaths.

Testing has slowed in the last week, dropping to about 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 4.5% as of Wednesday. Hospitalizations have plateaued over the last two weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,442 on Thursday -- slightly higher than last week. The 7-day death average was 21 on Thursday The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 37,800 on Thursday -- near the lowest it’s been since October. More than 549,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 2.7 million doses of the COVID-19 administered, as of Wednesday, with 12.1% coverage statewide.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 29 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 530,000 deaths reported from the virus.

Worldwide, more than 118.3 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 2.6 million have died. More than 66 million have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

Here’s a look at more of the data: