Morning Briefing March 13, 2021: Daylight saving time begins Sunday, some could receive stimulus checks this weekend, all adults in Michigan eligible for COVID vaccine on April 5

Michigan announced Friday that all residents age 16 and up will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 5, nearly a month before the May 1 date pledged by President Joe Biden.

People age 16 to 49 with certain medical conditions or disabilities will qualify starting March 22, when 50-to 64-year-olds can begin getting shots under a previous announcement. Two days later, March 24, a federally selected regional mass vaccination site will open at Detroit’s Ford Field to administer an additional 6,000 doses a day for two months.

Details: Ford Field in Detroit to become mass vaccination site for Metro Detroit

Ad

No need to lose sleep over the shift to daylight saving time this weekend.

The annual shift comes at 2 a.m. local time Sunday in most of the United States. Don’t forget to set your clocks an hour ahead, usually before bed Saturday night, to avoid being late for Sunday morning activities.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

Standard time returns Nov. 7.

More: Is daylight saving time still worth it? 5 questions as the nation prepares to spring forward

A Congress riven along party lines approved a landmark $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Wednesday.

Ad

President Biden signed the massive bill on Thursday, March 11, which means payments should begin in the coming days.

Based on the IRS timeframe from the last round of payments, payments could begin within a few days of passage. So payments should begin by early next week at the latest. The IRS has not confirmed a timeline.

The White House said on Thursday that some could see payments as early as this weekend.

The legislation provides a direct payment of $1,400 for a single taxpayer, or $2,800 for a married couple that files jointly, plus $1,400 per dependent. Individuals earning up to $75,000 would get the full amount, as would married couples with incomes up to $150,000.

Read more: 3rd stimulus check update: When to expect $1,400 payments, who’s eligible

Ad

Saturday, March 13, 2021 morning weather forecast. (WDIV-TV)

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 605,778 as of Friday, including 15,737 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 2,403 new cases -- the highest one-day total since January. Friday’s update also includes an additional 8 virus deaths.

Testing has slowed in the last week, dropping to about 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 4.5% as of Wednesday. Hospitalizations have plateaued over the last two weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,573 on Friday-- slightly higher than last week. The 7-day death average was 17 on Friday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 40,200 on Friday -- near the lowest it’s been since October. More than 549,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Ad

Michigan has reported more than 2.7 million doses of the COVID-19 administered, as of Wednesday, with 12.1% coverage statewide.

New Today: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know March 13, 2021

Here’s a look at more of the data: