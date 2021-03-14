Allegations of sexism, racism at Detroit Institute of Arts surface in new recordings

DETROIT – Officials with the Detroit Institute of Arts are vowing to make changes after newly-released recordings have captured what employees call a toxic work environment.

The audio recordings are between two officials at the DIA and their attorneys -- tasked with investigating allegations of racism, sexism and retaliation against DIA director Salvador Salort-Pons.

I would say that former and current employees at describe Salvador’s leadership as erratic, autocratic, condescending and intolerant of dissent and lacking in clear and effective communication.

The recording were taking during an April board meeting with investigators detailing a toxic work environment -- particularly for women. The recording was originally reported by the New York Times and obtained by Local 4.

The law firm found women were five times more likely to leave than men and the women who did stay were not valued as much as their male counterparts.

We did find, as I said, you know, one or more instances where it became clear that women in comparable roles to men were paid less.

The firm also found instances of tokenism. A former assistant curator to the museum left after accusing Salort-Pons of hiring her only because she was a Black woman, not based on her qualification. She ultimately resigned.

Ad

There were also widespread claims of retaliation for perceived offenses, big and small.

Legal investigators said employees often feared how Salort-Pons would react to a given comment.

Having conducted many investigations ourselves, the extent to which this was pronounced on the more extreme manner.

The DIA’s Board Chair Eugene Gargaro said they’ve been working to change the museum’s culture, but are standing by Saltor-Pons and released the following statement:

Our Board has listened to the concerns about our leadership and culture, and takes them very seriously. Last year, we hired independent experts to review the situation and share their findings with the Board. In the months since, the DIA has taken important steps toward a workplace that fully embodies fairness, inclusion, consistency and respect. This includes a new way for any member of the staff to safely bring concerns forward, with Vice Chair Rhonda Welburn serving as Board Employee Relations Liaison, providing employees a direct channel to the Board. The DIA established a confidential hotline for the staff to report concerns to the Board Employee Relations Liaison on a confidential basis, at any time. For the past six months, the DIA has been working with a national firm to create a new employee-driven inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility (IDEA) program, which has been planned since 2019. Additionally, Director Salvador Salort-Pons’ performance is regularly monitored by the Board’s Executive Committee to ensure progress continues to be made in fostering a workplace where all employees feel valued for the talents, skills and unique perspectives that they bring to the DIA.” Eugene Gargaro, DIA

There is also a petition online that is calling for Salort-Pons to resign and for change to be made at the DIA. It links a document filled with allegations against the museum.

Ad

So far, the petition has about 1,000 signatures.