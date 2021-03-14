Allegations of sexism, racism at Detroit Institute of Arts surface in new recordings

DETROIT – Officials with the Detroit Institute of Arts are vowing to make changes after newly-released recordings have captured what employees call a toxic work environment.
The audio recordings are between two officials at the DIA and their attorneys -- tasked with investigating allegations of racism, sexism and retaliation against DIA director Salvador Salort-Pons.
The recording were taking during an April board meeting with investigators detailing a toxic work environment -- particularly for women. The recording was originally reported by the New York Times and obtained by Local 4.
The law firm found women were five times more likely to leave than men and the women who did stay were not valued as much as their male counterparts.
The firm also found instances of tokenism. A former assistant curator to the museum left after accusing Salort-Pons of hiring her only because she was a Black woman, not based on her qualification. She ultimately resigned.
There were also widespread claims of retaliation for perceived offenses, big and small.
Legal investigators said employees often feared how Salort-Pons would react to a given comment.
The DIA’s Board Chair Eugene Gargaro said they’ve been working to change the museum’s culture, but are standing by Saltor-Pons and released the following statement:
There is also a petition online that is calling for Salort-Pons to resign and for change to be made at the DIA. It links a document filled with allegations against the museum.
So far, the petition has about 1,000 signatures.