How the case against John Geddert may usher in new era in fight to protect athletes

LANSING, Mich. – The human trafficking and abuse case against former U.S. gymnastics coach John Geddert is over after he took his own life at a rest stop, but legal experts believe the way he was charged may be a new beginning in the fight to protect young athletes.

When the state charged Geddert with 20 counts of human trafficking in February, each count was for a specific allegation of forced labor -- 14 counts against adult athletes, six counts against minors. It was a novel approach by prosecutors that could potentially set the stage for future cases against major amateur sports organizations or colleges.

“It’s not an avenue that I’ve seen in athletics, but it’s certainly a unique one and one that potentially could be employed in other situations,” said attorney Tim Nevius.

Nevius is a New York-based attorney who represents National Collegiate Athletic Association athletes. He spent years as an investigator for the NCAA, looking into complaints of mistreatment made by athletes against coaches or team officials. He said the incentive to mistreat players is high, even for coaches who treat players well.

“There’s a lot of great coaches that do things right, but there are conflicts of interests and any issues that get in the way of those that allow people that don’t want to do it the right way the opportunity to mistreat athletes and that needs to be addressed,” Nevius said. “There’s no mechanism at the NCAA level for enforcing in regulating this type of mistreatment.”

Aggressive or potentially abusive coaching techniques are not new and scandals aren’t either. Nevius brings to mind recent scandals like Detroit Mercy’s Women basketball. He also said Michigan’s approach to Geddert’s case could be an early road map for prosecutors and possibly a wake up call for sports organizations across the country.

“We’ve seen numerous examples over the last few years of athletes being rushed to the hospital because of injuries and illnesses as a result of workouts, including heatstroke, and other other serious illnesses,” Nevius said. “This certainly is something that should get the attention of the schools and the NCAA as potentially action that could be taken against taken against them.”

The Michigan Sexual Assault Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgement. It can be reached at 855-864-2374.