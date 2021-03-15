Morning Briefing March 15, 2021: How to track stimulus payment from IRS, Michigan’s updated COVID vaccination schedule, weather changes

Stimulus payments roll off printing presses at the San Francisco Regional Financial Center in Emeryville, Calif., Thursday, May 8, 2008. The first batch of rebate payments started hitting bank accounts last week through direct deposits. Bush administration officials are visiting government check printing centers around the country on Thursday for events highlighting the fact that millions of rebate checks are in the mail. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Another round of COVID-19 stimulus checks are due to most Americans after Democrats successfully pushed through a $1.9T relief bill signed by President Biden last week.

When could Americans start seeing payments?

President Biden signed the massive bill on Thursday, March 11. The White House said last Thursday that some could see payments as early as the weekend. (March 13-14), though most will likely see payments in the upcoming week. (March 15-March 19)

You will receive payments quicker if you’re set up for direct deposit with the IRS. Checks would likely be issued a few days later.

How to track stimulus payment

You can track your stimulus payment using the IRS Get My Payment tool right here.

Who is eligible for $1,400 stimulus payment?

The legislation provides a direct payment of $1,400 for a single taxpayer, or $2,800 for a married couple that files jointly, plus $1,400 per dependent. Individuals earning up to $75,000 would get the full amount, as would married couples with incomes up to $150,000.

The state of Michigan announced Friday, March 12 that every resident 16 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5.

Moreover, starting March 22 people aged 16 and up who have disabilities and/or medical conditions, as well as their caregiver family members and guardians, will be eligible for the vaccine. March 22 originally was the date that vaccination of people who are aged 50 and up would be allowed. However, that’s now expanding to the select residents 16 and up.

Here’s the state’s updated vaccination implementation schedule:

By March 1 , 2021, all areas of the state may, as vaccine supplies are available, implement vaccination of people who are frontline essential workers in the food processing and agricultural industries.

By March 8 , 2021, all areas of the state may, as vaccine supplies are available, implement vaccination of people who are aged 50 and up with medical conditions and/or disabilities, as well as caregiver family members and guardians age 16 and older of children who have special health care needs (part of Phase 1C Groups B and C).

By March 22 , 2021, all areas of the state may, as vaccine supplies are available, implement vaccination of people who are aged 50 and up (part of Phase 2), as well as vaccination of people aged 16 and up who have disabilities and/or medical conditions, as well as their caregiver family members and guardians.

By April 5, 2021, all areas of the state may, as vaccine supplies are available, implement vaccination of all people aged 16 and up who were not previously eligible.

