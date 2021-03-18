Morning Briefing March 18, 2021: Michigan has highest COVID infection rate, second-highest virus variant case count in US, data shows

Michigan has highest COVID infection rate in US, data shows
Michigan’s coronavirus infection rate is currently the worst in the country, according to recent data.
Coronavirus spread has begun to slow in much of the U.S. following a “third wave” of the virus. COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations surged again in November of 2020 and remained consistently high through the first of the year. Now, data from research group Covid Act Now shows that many states are in far better condition as of March 2021, including Michigan.
But some of Michigan’s virus metrics are still not in great shape, especially as the state is seeing a small spike in virus spread mid-March.
Michigan has second-highest number of COVID variant cases in US
Multiple variants of the COVID-19 virus are spreading throughout the United States. There is growing concern that they are not only more transmissible but might be able to evade the vaccines.
So far, two of the more concerning variants have been found in Michigan.
According to the CDC, the largest number of variant cases have been detected in Michigan and Florida. According to the MDHHS, the greatest numbers of the U.K. variant B117 have been found in the more densely populated areas.
Weather: Windy Thursday with light rain
Coronavirus in Michigan 💉
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 615,792 as of Wednesday, including 15,810 deaths, state officials report.
Wednesday’s update includes a total of 3,164 new cases and no additional deaths. This is the highest single-day case total since Jan. 8. It’s also the first day without a death reported since Aug. 7, 2020.
On Tuesday, the state reported 612,628 total cases and 15,810 deaths.
Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 6% as of Wednesday. The state has reported a slight up-tick in hospitalizations over the last two weeks.
Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 2,073 on Wednesday-- the highest it’s been since mid-January. The 7-day death average was 14 on Wednesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 43,300 on Wednesday -- near the lowest it’s been since October. More than 556,000 have recovered in Michigan.
NEW: Michigan: All adults eligible for COVID vaccine April 5
Michigan has reported more than 3.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered, as of Wednesday.
According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 29.6 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 538,000 deaths reported from the virus.
Here’s a look at more of the data: