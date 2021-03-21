Livonia resident charged in connection with non-fatal shooting of Detroit man

In addition to assault with intent to murder the suspect is facing charges of unlawful driving away in an automobile, two counts of felony firearm and a misdemeanor for failing to report an accident.

DETROIT – Livonia resident Joshua McCormick, 21, is facing charges of assault with intent to murder in connection with the non-fatal shooting of a 38-year-old Detroit man.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced the charges against McCormick on Sunday.

The Detroit shooting happened Nov. 21, 2020 in the area of West Eight Mile Road and Vaughn.

McCormick allegedly shot the Detroit man multiple times.

The shooting took place while McCormick was allegedly driving a stolen car and rear-ended the victim in his car at a stop light, the prosecutor’s office said.

When the victim got out of his car to look at the damage and talk to McCormick he was shot several times, the prosecutor’s office added.

The suspect was arrested by Detroit police on Friday and arraigned Sunday in the 34th District Court. McCormick was given a $1 million cash bond.

In addition to assault with intent to murder the suspect is facing charges of unlawful driving away in an automobile, two counts of felony firearm and a misdemeanor for failing to report an accident.

Ad

His probable cause conference is on March 31. The suspect’s preliminary exam will be held April 6.

Read more: Detroit crime news