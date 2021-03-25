Morning Briefing March 25, 2021: Gov. Whitmer rejects bill that would require Michigan Legislature to approve virus rule extensions; 2 men die outside River Rouge police station seeking help after shooting

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday again vetoed a Republican-backed bill that would have required legislative approval to extend Michigan’s COVID-19 restrictions, as cases and hospitalizations continued to rise amid increasing vaccinations.

The legislation, which was tied to $347 million in federal relief funds, would have ended state health department orders after 28 days unless they were lengthened by the GOP-led Legislature. The Democratic governor vetoed a nearly identical measure in December.

“Unfortunately, epidemics are not limited to 28 days,” she wrote legislators. “We should not so limit our ability to respond to them.”

At least two people have died following a shooting in Wayne County on Thursday morning.

According to police, a shooting occurred in Ecorse near Jefferson Avenue and Union Street on Thursday morning. Officials say that two men involved in the shooting, both in their early 20s, were shot.

Eleven woman have filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Eastern Michigan University, claiming that the university ignored reports of sexual assault.

“These victims have been not only victimized by this brutal assault, but re victimized by having to relive it and having retaliation brought against them,” said attorney Todd Flood.

A team of international and Chinese scientists is poised to report on its joint search for the origins of the coronavirus that sparked a pandemic after it was first detected in China over a year ago — with four theories being considered, and one the clear frontrunner, according to experts.

The lengthy report is being published after months of wrangling, notably between U.S. and Chinese governments, over how the outbreak emerged, while scientists try to keep their focus on a so-far fruitless search for the origin of a microbe that has killed over 2.7 million people and stifled economies worldwide.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 637,645 as of Wednesday, including 15,935 deaths, state officials report.

Wednesday’s update includes a total of 4,454 new cases and 16 additional deaths. This marks the highest single-day case total since Dec. 15.

On Tuesday, the state reported 633,191 total cases and 15,919 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 9% as of Wednesday. The state has reported an up-tick in hospitalizations over the last three weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 3,122 on Wednesday -- the highest since early January. The 7-day death average was 16 on Wednesday and has been flat for several weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.5%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 59,000 on Wednesday. More than 562,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 3.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered, as of Wednesday, with 29.6% of residents having received at least one dose.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 30 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 545,200 deaths reported from the virus.

