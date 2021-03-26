Metro Detroit women run 1st mother-daughter orthodontics practice in US

A mother-daughter duo runs an orthodontics practice in Metro Detroit -- and they couldn’t be more alike.

Jana McQueen and daughter Janelle McQueen operate McQueen Orthodontics Specialists in three Metro Detroit cities. It’s the first and only mother-daughter orthodontics practice in the United States.

The pair are inseparable and share so much in common, from both growing up middle children sandwiched between two brothers, to where they went to college and dental school. Both women finished at the top of their class at Meharry Medical College where they went to dental school, and both completed their orthodontics residency at Howard University.

Now, the pair are doing their part to open doors for young professionals, offering mentoring and job shadowing to individuals interested in the career.

The field is about 72 percent male dominated, but it is growing among young women like Dr. Janelle. Currently, 50 percent of orthodontists under the age of 35 are women.

The mother-daughter duo now work together at the practice Dr. Jana started in 1998, when her daughter was just a baby. Their joint orthodontics practice is unique -- and their patients love it.

“Especially the Black mothers that come in here and they’re bringing their daughters in here, they’re like, ‘Oh look at this; look, the mom and daughter are doing this; she’s a doctor, you can achieve this goal,’” said Dr. Janelle.

“I didn’t ask her to do this,” said mother Dr. Jana. “It just warms my heart to have her as my legacy; the comfort of knowing once I decide to retire, the practice is going to be in good hands.”

The pair operate McQueen Orthodontics Specialists at three Metro Detroit locations in Clinton Township, Southfield and Dearborn.

