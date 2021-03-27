Morning Briefing March. 27, 2021: Dozens show up to Ford Field without appointments to get vaccine, nationwide eviction moratorium set to expire, Myanmar media say security forces have killed 91 people

On Thursday, many people without appointments were given the opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine at Ford Field. That happened after several people never came to their appointments.

Dozens of people showed up Friday hoping the same thing would happen.

The situation highlights how desperate people have become to get the vaccine as COVID-19 case numbers continue rising.

President Joe Biden’s administration has less than a week to decide on extending the nationwide eviction moratorium, a measure that housing advocates say has helped keep most cash-strapped tenants across the country in their homes during the pandemic.

Myanmar media say security forces have killed 91 people in deadliest day since last month’s military coup.

The online news site Myanmar Now reported as evening fell that the death toll had reached 91, higher than all estimates for the previous high on March 14, which ranged from 74 to 90.

It will be brighter, cooler and less breezy today. Rain is expected tonight, and Sunday will be chillier.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 647,899 as of Friday, including 16,004 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 5,030 new cases and 20 additional deaths. On Thursday, the state reported 642,869 total cases and 15,984 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 9% as of Thursday. The state has reported an up-tick in Hospitalizations over the last three weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 3,493 on Thursday -- the highest since early January. The 7-day death average was 22 on Thursday and has been flat for several weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.5%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 64,200 on Thursday. More than 562,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Here’s a look at more of the data: