Michigan Wolverines women’s basketball team makes emergency landing

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Wolverines women’s basketball team is safe after its charter plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Indiana.

While flying through severe weather overnight the plane lost pressure.

One of the team’s coaches posted the picture above of the team on the flight. Oxygen masks can be seen dangling above the seats.

The team was returning to Ann Arbor from San Antonio after losing in overtime to the Baylor Lady Bears basketball team in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA women’s tournament on Saturday afternoon.

“Just went through the worst flying experience. We are flying back to Michigan and hit a storm -- lost pressurization -- the oxygen masks dropped from the compartments. Told because we dropped at a certain feet and had to use them. We have just emergency landed in Evansville, Indiana. Please pray for us,” tweeted Michigan Women’s Basketball Assistant Coach, Toyelle Wilson.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

