Morning Briefing March 28, 2021: More than 13K vaccinated at Ford Field in 3 days, Michigan Wolverines women’s basketball team makes emergency landing, 20 wounded in Indonesia Palm Sunday suicide bombing

The Michigan Wolverines women’s basketball team is safe after its charter plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Indiana.

While flying through severe weather overnight the plane lost pressure.

More than 13,000 people have been vaccinated at the Ford Field mass vaccination site since it opened Wednesday.

Vaccine workers have been moving as quickly as they can to get through thousands of vaccinations on a daily basis in hopes of staying ahead of the latest surge of new COVID-19 cases.

The 13,000 doses administered is still below FEMA’s goal of 6,000 vaccinations per day. However, Ford Field reported that more than 14,000 appointments were made on the first day and the vaccine rollout is expected to remain steady.

Two attackers blew themselves up outside a packed Roman Catholic cathedral during a Palm Sunday Mass on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, wounding at least 20 people, police said.

A video obtained by The Associated Press showed body parts scattered near a burning motorbike at the gates of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Makassar, the capital of South Sulawesi province.

The day begins with soggy conditions and a thunderstorm. It will become windy and remain chilly later. Warmer weather is expected on Monday.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 652,569 as of Saturday, including 16,026 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes a total of 4,670 new cases and 22 additional deaths.

The State of Michigan reported a total of 569,460 recoveries on Saturday.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 10% as of Friday, the highest since December. The state has reported an up-tick in Hospitalizations over the last three weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 3,678 on Friday -- the highest since December. The 7-day death average was 21 on Friday and has been flat for several weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.5%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 69,200 on Friday.

Michigan has reported more than 3.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered, as of Friday, with 31% of residents having received at least one dose.

