Morning Briefing March 30, 2021: The search for COVID-19 vaccines in Metro Detroit -- openings, clinics, appointments

We’re gathering information on COVID-19 vaccination efforts across Metro Detroit as more and more people become eligible across the state.

We’re keeping an eye on any updates on appointments, openings, clinics or new vaccination sites in the area.

For links to local health departments, hospital systems and more, click here.

The Tigers open the 2021 season April 1 at Comerica Park, so we decided to look back at some of the greatest moments since the team first moved to the park in 2000.

For the first few years, the Tigers were very bad. Then, the 2006 team was one of the most lovable in memory, and kicked off a decade of great baseball. Now, the team is trying to find its way back to that level.

You’ll find 32 of the top moments since 2000. Obviously, the list is dominated by 2006-2014, but some others are also mixed in. Vote for your favorite in each matchup, and the moments with the most votes will advance to the round of 16. There will be five rounds, in total.

Start here.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 660,771 as of Monday, including 16,034 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes a total of 8,202 new cases and eight additional deaths over the past two days. On Saturday, the state reported 652,569 total cases and 16,026 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 10% as of Sunday, the highest since December. The state has reported an up-tick in Hospitalizations over the last several weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 3,965 on Sunday -- the highest since December. The 7-day death average was 22 on Sunday and has been flat for several weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.5%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 67,100 on Sunday. More than 569,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 3.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered, as of Friday, with 31% of residents having received at least one dose.

Here’s a look at more of the data: