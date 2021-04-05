photo
Detroit police search for missing 54-year-old man last seen March 24

Family said he had recently experienced a loss

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Robert Hamlet (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating missing 54-year-old Robert Hamlet.

According to authorities, Hamlet was last seen March 24 at his home on Motor Drive, just south of Eight Mile Road. His wife said he left the location and has not returned.

She said he had experienced a recent lost and she is concerned for his well-being because she has not seen or heard from him.

Robert HamletDetails
Age54 years old
Height5 feet, 4 inches
Weight165 pounds
ClothingLast seen wearing a black Tee shirt, blue jeans and white Nike shoes

Anyone who has seen Robert Hamlet or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840.

