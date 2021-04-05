Detroit police search for missing 54-year-old man last seen March 24

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating missing 54-year-old Robert Hamlet.

According to authorities, Hamlet was last seen March 24 at his home on Motor Drive, just south of Eight Mile Road. His wife said he left the location and has not returned.

She said he had experienced a recent lost and she is concerned for his well-being because she has not seen or heard from him.

Robert Hamlet Details Age 54 years old Height 5 feet, 4 inches Weight 165 pounds Clothing Last seen wearing a black Tee shirt, blue jeans and white Nike shoes

Anyone who has seen Robert Hamlet or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840.

