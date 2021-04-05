Romulus police looking for 16-year-old boy who has been missing since Oct. 19

ROMULUS, Mich. – Romulus police are looking for a missing 16-year-old boy.
Shane McLaughlin has been missing since Oct. 19, 2020 from his home in Romulus. Police said he was caught on camera leaving his residence at 10:48 p.m. and getting into an SUV.
McLaughlin has a heartbeat tattoo on the inside of his left arm and both ears are pierced. He took a black Nike duffle bag with him when he left.
His family is concerned for his well being.
|Shane McLaughlin
|Details
|Age
|16
|Weight
|180 lbs
|Height
|5′6′'
|Eye color
|Brown
|Hair color
|Blonde
Help us bring Shane home if you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact us at 734-941-8400.Posted by Romulus Police Department on Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Anyone with information should contact Romulus police at 734-941-89400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.
