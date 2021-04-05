Local News

Romulus police looking for 16-year-old boy who has been missing since Oct. 19

Shane McLaughlin got into an SUV

Kayla Clarke
, Web Producer

Shane McLaughlin (Romulus Police Department)

ROMULUS, Mich. – Romulus police are looking for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Shane McLaughlin has been missing since Oct. 19, 2020 from his home in Romulus. Police said he was caught on camera leaving his residence at 10:48 p.m. and getting into an SUV.

McLaughlin has a heartbeat tattoo on the inside of his left arm and both ears are pierced. He took a black Nike duffle bag with him when he left.

His family is concerned for his well being.

Shane McLaughlinDetails
Age16
Weight180 lbs
Height5′6′'
Eye colorBrown
Hair colorBlonde

Help us bring Shane home if you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact us at 734-941-8400.

Posted by Romulus Police Department on Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Anyone with information should contact Romulus police at 734-941-89400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

