Morning Briefing April 6, 2021: Family crushed after 50-year-old Detroit business set ablaze, Oakland University to mandate COVID shots for students

A family-owned business that’s been serving the community for decades has been severely damaged after someone set it on fire Monday morning.

“Just got a call this morning. It was unexpected,” said owner Curtis Sylvester on Monday. “My father started out the business in 1974 and I took over the business in 2004. Right now, I’m in disbelief. I’m lost for words.”

President Joe Biden is set to announce Tuesday that he is shaving about two weeks off his May 1 deadline for states to make all adults eligible for coronavirus vaccines.

With states gradually expanding eligibility beyond such priority groups as older people and essential, front-line workers, the president plans to announce that every adult in the U.S. will be eligible by April 19 to be vaccinated, a White House official said.

Oakland University officials said students living on campus will be required to be fully vaccinated before the start of fall semester.

The end of a challenging school year has left university President Ora Hirsch Pescovitz to make a decision to mandate that those students are vaccinated prior to moving on Aug. 27 at either of their six residence halls.

Michigan’s COVID-19 numbers getting national attention. According to New York Times, seven of the ten top metro areas in the nation with the worst COVID surges are in Michigan.

However, so far there have not been any new recent restrictions, which is in stark contrast to what Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration did in November of last year when it announced the pause to save lives.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 702,499 as of Monday, including 16,239 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes a total of 10,293 new cases and 21 additional deaths over the past two days. On Saturday, the state reported 692,206 total cases and 16,218 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 15.6% as of Monday, the highest since early December. The state has reported an up-tick in hospitalizations over the last several weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 5,961 on Monday -- the highest since December. The 7-day death average was 26 on Sunday and has been flat for several weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.4%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 109,000 on Monday.

More than 577,000 have recovered from the virus in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 4.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Monday, with 36.5% of residents having received at least one dose.

Here’s a look at more of the data: