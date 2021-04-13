Morning Briefing April 13, 2021: Detroit vaccinations still on amid J&J vaccine pause, Michigan leaders at odds with CDC over response to COVID surge

United States health officials are calling for the immediate pause of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) single-dose COVID-19 vaccine after six recipients developed a rare blood clot disorder.

The FDA and CDC announced Tuesday morning that they are recommending a pause in the use of the J&J vaccine “out of an abundance of caution.”

The FDA said as of April 12 more than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S. The FDA and CDC are reviewing data involving six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the vaccine.

The city of Detroit will still be administering coronavirus vaccines to individuals participating in “Neighborhood Vaccine Week” this week amid the nation’s recommendation to pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine.

Detroit officials say that anyone who made a vaccination appointment this week should keep it, and they will instead administer Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines instead of J&J vaccines.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and national health experts are publicly disagreeing about whether Michigan needs to reinstate stricter COVID-19 rules to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Whitmer doesn’t plan to shut down the state this time around, even though case and positivity rates have quadrupled since mid-February, instead focusing on ramping up vaccinations. Two top national health officials disagree with Whitmer, saying saying the best way for Michigan to turn its metrics around is to issue more restrictions.

The driver of a red Ford Explorer crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a black Explorer with a mother and four children on U.S. 12 near Ecorse Road.

The red Explorer then went airborne causing a multi-vehicle crash that killed 38-year-old Christen Knight, a wife and mother of two from Canton Township.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 747,697 as of Monday, including 16,512 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes a total of 9,674 new cases and 12 additional deaths over the past two days. On Saturday, the state reported 738,023 total cases and 16,500 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 16% as of Monday, the highest we’ve ever recorded. The state has reported an up-tick in hospitalizations over the last several weeks, now at its highest point since mid-December.

More: Recapping COVID restrictions Gov. Whitmer would like Michiganders to follow for 2 weeks

Michigan continues to lead the nation in new COVID-19 cases. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 6,457 on Monday -- the highest since December. The 7-day death average was 37 on Monday, slightly higher than the last two weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.3%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 143,800 on Monday.

More than 587,000 have recovered from the virus in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 5.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Sunday, with 41.3% of residents having received at least one dose.

Here’s a look at more of the data:

