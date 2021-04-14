Morning Briefing April 14, 2021: Michigan extends remote work rules, CDC meeting Wednesday to discuss J&J vaccine next steps

Does the extension of Michigan’s emergency COVID-19 workplace rules mean all employees have to work remotely for another six months?

It’s a common point of confusion for many Michiganders. These rules don’t ban employees from returning to the workplace, but they do require employers to have their employees work remotely when possible for the next six months.

Learn more here.

It’s been a hectic few days in terms of COVID-19 news in Michigan, with discussions about whether new restrictions are needed, an extension of emergency workplace rules and questions surrounding vaccines.

We’ve been covering each of these issues along the way, but in case you missed anything -- or if you’d simply like a refresher -- we’re breaking down the most important details.

Ad

See a list of things to know here.

New guidance is expected to come after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention meets Wednesday regarding the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Health experts paused the use of the vaccine after six recipients -- out of 6.8 million -- developed a rare blood clot disorder.

The state of Michigan followed suit, pausing all use of the J&J vaccine until guidance from the CDC and FDA says otherwise.

See more here.

Bernie Madoff, the financier who pleaded guilty to orchestrating the largest Ponzi scheme in history, died early Wednesday in a federal prison, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

Ad

Madoff died at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina, apparently from natural causes, the person said.

Last year, Madoff’s lawyers filed court papers to try to get the 82-year-old released from prison in the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he had suffered from end-stage renal disease and other chronic medical conditions. The request was denied.

Read the whole story here.

Primetime special tonight at 8: ‘Coronavirus Crisis: The Vaccines’ 💉

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 756,564 as of Tuesday, including 16,586 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update includes a total of 8,867 new cases and 74 additional deaths, including 37 deaths identified during a review of records. On Monday, the state reported 747,697 total cases and 16,512 deaths.

Ad

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate around 16% as of Tuesday, near the highest we’ve ever recorded. Hospitalizations have increased over the last several weeks, now near the highest point of the pandemic.

Michigan continues to lead the nation in new COVID-19 cases. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 7,014 on Tuesday -- the highest since December. The 7-day death average was 43 on Tuesday, slightly higher than the last two weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 152,600 on Tuesday.

Ad

More than 587,000 have recovered from the virus in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 5.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Tuesday, with 41.9% of residents having received at least one dose.

Here’s a look at more of the data:

Looking for COVID-19 vaccines in Metro Detroit: Track openings, clinics, appointments