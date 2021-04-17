Morning Briefing April 17, 2021: Michigan strengthens mask mandate for children, worldwide COVID-19 death toll tops staggering 3 million, royal family gathers to mourn Prince Philip at funeral service

Michigan has extended the COVID-19 order that put restrictions on gatherings, restaurants, entertainment venues and more.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services expanded mask requirements to include children ages two to four years old. The order runs through May 24.

The global death toll from the coronavirus topped a staggering 3 million people Saturday amid repeated setbacks in the worldwide vaccination campaign and a deepening crisis in places such as Brazil, India and France.

Watch NBC News special coverage of the funeral for Prince Philip, as the Royal Family gathers to mourn Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, who passed away April 9, 2021, at the age of 99. Live coverage will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 17.

Metro Detroit weather: Chilly Saturday morning with milder conditions and some sun ahead

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 779,777 as of Friday, including 16,771 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 8,955 new cases and 40 additional deaths.

This is the second highest single-day case total in Michigan since the start of the pandemic.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 15% as of Thursday, near the highest we’ve ever recorded. Hospitalizations have increased over the last several weeks, now at the highest point of the pandemic.

Michigan continues to lead the nation in new COVID-19 cases. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 6,789 on Thursday -- the highest since November. The 7-day death average was 51 on Wednesday, slightly higher than the last two weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 169,000 on Thursday. More than 587,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 5.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Thursday, with 43% of residents having received at least one dose.

