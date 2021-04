LIVONIA, Mich. – Police are looking for a Justin Beull, a 31-year-old man last seen Friday on Hugh Street, just south of Eight Mile Road.

Police said his phone and vehicle were located in Farmington.

Justin Buell Details Age 31 years old Height 5 feet, 10 inches Weight 115 pounds

Anyone who has seen Justin Beull or knows of his whereabouts is asked to text “TIP LIVONIAPD” followed by your message to 888777. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online here.

