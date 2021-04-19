Morning Briefing April 19, 2021: Jury to hear closing arguments at Chauvin trial in Floyd death, snow on the radar this week

Attorneys in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd are set to make their closing arguments Monday.

For prosecutors, Derek Chauvin recklessly squeezed the life from Floyd as he and two other officers pinned him to the street for 9 minutes, 29 seconds outside a corner market, despite Floyd’s repeated cries that he couldn’t breathe -- actions they say warrant conviction not just for manslaughter but also on two murder counts.

For the defense, Floyd, who was Black, put himself at risk by swallowing fentanyl and methamphetamine, then resisted officers trying to arrest him -- factors that compounded his vulnerability to a diseased heart and raise sufficient doubt that Chauvin, who is white, should be acquitted.

Detroit police are investigating after a wild and deadly scene played out Sunday night into Monday morning on the city’s west side.

NASA’s experimental helicopter Ingenuity rose into the thin air above the dusty red surface of Mars on Monday, achieving the first powered flight by an aircraft on another planet.

The triumph was hailed as a Wright Brothers moment. The mini 4-pound (1.8-kilogram) copter even carried a bit of wing fabric from the 1903 Wright Flyer, which made similar history at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer defended her approach to fighting the recent surge of COVID cases as Dr. Anthony Fauci called for more strict restrictions in Michigan.

The two appeared on “Meet the Press” Sunday morning as Michigan continues to see the worst case rates in the entire county.

Looking for COVID-19 vaccines in Metro Detroit: Track openings, clinics, appointments 💉

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 785,307 as of Saturday, including 16,840 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes a total of 5,530 new cases and 69 additional deaths, including 60 deaths identified during a review of records.

Friday’s update included a total of 8,955 new cases and 40 additional deaths. It was the second highest single-day case total in Michigan since the start of the pandemic. On Nov. 20, 2020 the state reported a total of 9,779 cases, its highest case total to date.

On Saturday, the state reported a total of 603,094 recoveries from COVID-19.

The state no longer provides coronavirus data updates on Sundays; the next update is expected Monday afternoon.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 14% as of Saturday, lower than one week ago. Hospitalizations have increased over the last several weeks, now at the highest point of the pandemic.

Michigan continues to lead the nation in new COVID-19 cases. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 6,755 on Saturday -- near the highest since November. The 7-day death average was 52 on Saturday, slightly higher than the last two weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 165,400 on Saturday.

Michigan has reported more than 5.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Thursday, with 44.1% of residents having received at least one dose.

Here's a look at more of the data: