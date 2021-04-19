Sterling Heights mother with COVID-19 hospitalized fighting for her life days after giving birth

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – An online fundraiser has been created to help Cara Kirschner Estrada, a Sterling Heights mother who recently gave birth through an emergency C-section due to her battle with COVID-19. Now Estrada is fighting for her life.

The fundraiser is aimed at raising money for both Estrada and her family.

A passage from the GoFundMe account reads, “Cara is a fighter but has had a rough road and is currently on a ventilator and an ECMO machine. We are praying for healing and know she will push through.”

A spokeswoman for GoFundMe seeking to raise awareness on Estrada’s plight said, “I’m sure this family could use all the support they can get right now.”

To access the GoFundMe page, click here.