Detroit opens COVID vaccination sites that will not require appointments -- What to know

Fifty-four percent of Detroiters ages 65 and older have at least one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, but the number is down to 26% for Detroiters 30-64 and 10% for people between the age of 16 and 29.