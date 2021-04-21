Morning Briefing April 21, 2021: Slick roads cause several car crashes across Metro Detroit; nation reacts to Chauvin verdict in Floyd case

At least 20 cars were involved in a crash on the ramp from eastbound I-696 to eastbound I-94 in Roseville on Wednesday morning. Video shows the group of vehicles piled up on what appears to be an icy ramp.

A sense of relief, of accountability served and crisis at least temporarily averted, was palpable across the United States on Tuesday after a jury found former Minneapolis police offer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in killing George Floyd, a Black man who took his last breath pinned to the street with the officer’s knee on his neck.

But when it came to what’s next for America, the reaction was more hesitant. Some were hopeful, pointing to the protests and sustained outcry over Floyd’s death as signs of change to come, in policing and otherwise.

Hotel staff members and guests were held at gunpoint and forced to the ground during a robbery in the middle of the afternoon, Monroe County deputies said.

Officials said the manager, desk clerk, staff members and several guests were in the lobby of the hotel when two men approached and announced a robbery.

Michigan continues its battle with COVID-19 spread, now categorized as at a “severe” risk level for a virus outbreak as the state leads the nation in new virus cases.

Since mid-February this year, coronavirus spread in Michigan has rapidly increased, causing COVID cases and hospitalizations to surge once again. Earlier this month, the state was leading the entire U.S. with its number of daily new virus cases, as well as virus infection and positive test rates.

As of April 20, Michigan’s position unfortunately has not shifted much: The state is now categorized by Covid Act Now as being at a severe risk for a COVID-19 outbreak -- the only state currently categorized at such a high level.

Some trends seem to show promise of shifting in the right direction, but the state’s metrics continue to raise concerns.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 799,140 as of Tuesday, including 16,986 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update includes a total of 5,259 new cases and 85 additional deaths, of which 33 deaths were identified during a review of records. On Monday, the state reported 793,881 total cases and 16,901 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 13.5% as of Tuesday, slightly lower than one week ago. Hospitalizations have increased over the last several weeks, now at the highest point of the pandemic.

Michigan continues to lead the nation in new COVID-19 cases. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 6,082 on Tuesday -- near the highest since December. The 7-day death average was 60 on Monday and has been slowly rising over the last two weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 179,100 on Tuesday. More than 603,000 have recovered from the virus in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Friday, with 45.6% of residents having received at least one dose.

