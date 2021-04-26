Morning Briefing April 26, 2021: Why Michiganders shouldn’t kill house centipedes, examining causes of Michigan’s COVID surge

You’ve probably seen those creepy, crawly house centipedes darting around your wall. Should you be very, very afraid?

The quick answer is no -- not at all. The house centipede is harmless. It’s a common instinct to kill an insect with this many legs as quickly as possible, but they could be protecting you from spiders (which are even worse!).

Learn more here.

To say it’s been a long hard road for Mike Purdy would be an understatement.

The Grosse Pointe father has been in the hospital for nearly the past six months. He’s been unconscious most of that time. Now, he’s alert and able to interact, but still unable to speak.

