Detroit police search for 30-year-old missing for nearly 2 weeks

DETROIT – Police are searching for 30-year-old Terrance Pettis, who was last seen on April 15.

Detroit police said Pettis was last seen at about 8 p.m. that day at his residence in the 16800 block of Ardmore Street. Police said he left with a friend in a black Lincoln Navigator.

Terrance Pettis Details Age 30 years old Clothing Tan zip-up hooded sweatshirt, gray jogging pants,

slide-on shoes (unknown color)

It was reported that Pettis is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5240.

