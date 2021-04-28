Cloudy icon
Detroit police search for 30-year-old missing for nearly 2 weeks

Terrance Pettis was last seen on April 15

DeJanay Booth
, Web Producer

Terrance Pettis (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are searching for 30-year-old Terrance Pettis, who was last seen on April 15.

Detroit police said Pettis was last seen at about 8 p.m. that day at his residence in the 16800 block of Ardmore Street. Police said he left with a friend in a black Lincoln Navigator.

Terrance PettisDetails
Age30 years old
ClothingTan zip-up hooded sweatshirt, gray jogging pants,
slide-on shoes (unknown color)

It was reported that Pettis is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5240.

