Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Police are searching for the driver who killed a man in a hit-and-run incident on Detroit’s east side.

The incident happened in February near Gratiot Avenue and Connor Street. Jonathan Morrow, 52, was catching a bus when the suspect ran a red light and was struck by another vehicle, causing them to hit the victim.

The suspect fled the scene.

Morrow’s family is asking for the public’s help in locating the person involved.

“I am angry but what’s done is done. We just want to know what happened, who did it and please turn yourself in. Our family is suffering,” said Morrow’s daughter Jasmine Jones.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 800-Speak Up.

