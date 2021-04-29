Defenders: Was something missed in this 40-year-old Milford murder?

It was a place to escape to, to relax and unwind, where many families spent their summers... that is, until something sinister happened to 20-year-old Anne Doroghazy.

The Dearborn camp worker was found on the side of the road in Milford 40 years ago, strangled. Did she have any enemies? Was there a possible love interest? Now advancements in technology could bring some answers to this cold case.

The Defenders, along with the Oakland County Sheriff’s cold case unit, investigate this local murder and reveal a twist to the case Monday at 5 p.m. on Local 4.