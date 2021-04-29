Police seek missing Oak Park woman last seen April 18

Oak Park police are looking for Jocelyn Olelewe, 34, who has been missing since April 18, 2021. Photos provided by Jocelyn's family.

A woman from Oak Park has been missing since April 18, 2021.

According to family members, Jocelyn Olelewe, 34, did not show up for work and has not been seen or heard from since. The family says that she has not been active on social media, either.

Photos of the missing woman can be seen above.

Police and the family are asking the public for assistance to locate Olelewe. Anyone with information can contact the Oak Park Public Safety office at 248-691-7520, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

