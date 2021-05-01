Wayne County launches homebound COVID vaccination services

Edouard Joseph, 91, left, has his blood pressure taken by geriatrician Megan Young, right, as Joseph's son, Edouard F. Joseph, top, offers support after his father received a COVID-19 vaccination, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at his home in the Mattapan neighborhood of Boston. Millions of U.S. residents will need COVID-19 vaccines brought to them because they rarely or never leave home. Doctors and nurses who specialize in home care are leading this push and starting to get help from state and local governments around the country. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)