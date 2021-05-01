Clear icon
48º

Local News

Wayne County launches homebound COVID vaccination services

Ken Haddad
, Digital Content Manager

Tags: 
Wayne County
,
Michigan
,
Vaccines
,
Vaccinations
,
COVID-19 Vaccines
,
Warren Evans
,
Coronavirus
Edouard Joseph, 91, left, has his blood pressure taken by geriatrician Megan Young, right, as Joseph's son, Edouard F. Joseph, top, offers support after his father received a COVID-19 vaccination, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at his home in the Mattapan neighborhood of Boston. Millions of U.S. residents will need COVID-19 vaccines brought to them because they rarely or never leave home. Doctors and nurses who specialize in home care are leading this push and starting to get help from state and local governments around the country. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Edouard Joseph, 91, left, has his blood pressure taken by geriatrician Megan Young, right, as Joseph's son, Edouard F. Joseph, top, offers support after his father received a COVID-19 vaccination, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at his home in the Mattapan neighborhood of Boston. Millions of U.S. residents will need COVID-19 vaccines brought to them because they rarely or never leave home. Doctors and nurses who specialize in home care are leading this push and starting to get help from state and local governments around the country. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Wayne County is now offering homebound COVID-19 vaccination services for any resident.

The home-bound program is part of the Executive Evans’ and Wayne County’s ongoing efforts to increase vaccine access to residents who may want the vaccination but cannot make it to one of the Health Department’s COVID vaccine clinics.

County residents should call the phone number associated with the community in which they live to schedule an in-home vaccination. Program is open to home-bound county residents age 16 years and older.

  • Ecorse
    • 313-294-3733
  • Allen Park
    • 313-928-1400 Press 1
  • Belleville
    • 734-699-2710
  • Brownstown Township
    • 734-675-0920
  • Canton Township
    • 734-394-5400
  • Dearborn
    • 313-943-2412
  • Dearborn Heights
    • 313-943-2412
  • Flat Rock
    • 734-782-2455 ext 6
  • Garden City
    • 734 793-1782
  • Gibraltar
    • 313-676-3900 ext 0
  • Grosse Ile Township
    • 734-479-8800
  • Grosse Pointe
    • 313-882-9600
  • Grosse Pointe Farms
    • 313-882-9600
  • Grosse Pointe Park
    • 313-882-9600
  • Grosse Pointe Shores
    • 313-882-9600
  • Grosse Pointe Woods
    • 313-882-9600
  • Hamtramck
    • 313-800-5208
  • Harper Woods
    • 313-939-2126
  • Highland Park
    • 313-580-5539
  • Huron Township
    • 734-654-3802
  • Inkster
    • 313-561-2650 or 313-561-2382
  • Lincoln Park
    • 313-827-4475
  • Livonia
    • 734-466-2019
  • Melvindale
    • 313-943-2412
  • Northville
    • 248-662-1222
  • Northville Township
    • 248-662-1222
  • Plymouth
    • 248-449-9902
  • Plymouth Township
    • 734-354-3222 or 734-354-3221
  • Redford Township
    • 313-943-2412
  • River Rouge
    • 313-842-4200 ext. 2
  • Riverview
    • 734-287-7120
  • Rockwood
    • 734-379-9496
  • Romulus
    • 734-955-4533
  • Southgate
    • 734-258-3066
  • Sumpter Township
    • 734-461-4833
  • Taylor
    • 313-291-7740
  • Trenton
    • 734-493-3821
  • Van Buren Township
    • 734-699-8910
  • Wayne
    • 313-923-7531
  • Westland
    • 734-467-3201
  • Woodhaven
    • 313-291-7740
  • Wyandotte
    • 734-324-7292

LIVE BLOG: Tracking COVID-19 vaccines in Michigan: New openings, clinics, appointments

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: