Wayne County launches homebound COVID vaccination services

Wayne County is now offering homebound COVID-19 vaccination services for any resident.
The home-bound program is part of the Executive Evans’ and Wayne County’s ongoing efforts to increase vaccine access to residents who may want the vaccination but cannot make it to one of the Health Department’s COVID vaccine clinics.
County residents should call the phone number associated with the community in which they live to schedule an in-home vaccination. Program is open to home-bound county residents age 16 years and older.
- Ecorse
- 313-294-3733
- Allen Park
- 313-928-1400 Press 1
- Belleville
- 734-699-2710
- Brownstown Township
- 734-675-0920
- Canton Township
- 734-394-5400
- Dearborn
- 313-943-2412
- Dearborn Heights
- 313-943-2412
- Flat Rock
- 734-782-2455 ext 6
- Garden City
- 734 793-1782
- Gibraltar
- 313-676-3900 ext 0
- Grosse Ile Township
- 734-479-8800
- Grosse Pointe
- 313-882-9600
- Grosse Pointe Farms
- 313-882-9600
- Grosse Pointe Park
- 313-882-9600
- Grosse Pointe Shores
- 313-882-9600
- Grosse Pointe Woods
- 313-882-9600
- Hamtramck
- 313-800-5208
- Harper Woods
- 313-939-2126
- Highland Park
- 313-580-5539
- Huron Township
- 734-654-3802
- Inkster
- 313-561-2650 or 313-561-2382
- Lincoln Park
- 313-827-4475
- Livonia
- 734-466-2019
- Melvindale
- 313-943-2412
- Northville
- 248-662-1222
- Northville Township
- 248-662-1222
- Plymouth
- 248-449-9902
- Plymouth Township
- 734-354-3222 or 734-354-3221
- Redford Township
- 313-943-2412
- River Rouge
- 313-842-4200 ext. 2
- Riverview
- 734-287-7120
- Rockwood
- 734-379-9496
- Romulus
- 734-955-4533
- Southgate
- 734-258-3066
- Sumpter Township
- 734-461-4833
- Taylor
- 313-291-7740
- Trenton
- 734-493-3821
- Van Buren Township
- 734-699-8910
- Wayne
- 313-923-7531
- Westland
- 734-467-3201
- Woodhaven
- 313-291-7740
- Wyandotte
- 734-324-7292
