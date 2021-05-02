Partly Cloudy icon
Morning Briefing May 2, 2021: 2 killed in shooting at Wisconsin casino, SpaceX makes first nighttime splash down with astronauts since 1968, families seek answers on gravesites of loved ones at Detroit cemetery

Natasha Dado
, Web Producer

2 killed in shooting at Wisconsin casino; gunman slain

A gunman killed two people at a Wisconsin casino restaurant and seriously wounded a third before he was killed by police late Saturday, in what authorities said appeared to be a targeted attack.

SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth; rare night splashdown

SpaceX safely returned four astronauts from the International Space Station on Sunday, making the first U.S. crew splashdown in darkness since the Apollo 8 moonshot.

The Dragon capsule parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Panama City, Florida, just before 3 a.m., ending the second astronaut flight for Elon Musk’s company.

It was an express trip home, lasting just 6 1/2 hours.

