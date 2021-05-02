Oakland County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing man with traumatic brain injury

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 68-year-old Rochester Hills man with a traumatic brain injury.

According to authorities, Raymond Norman Champagne left his townhouse, located in the 400 block of Kensington Drive in Rochester Hills, Friday afternoon and has not been seen or heard from since.

Caregivers said they last spoke with him by phone at about 4 p.m. Friday. It’s unknown when he left his townhouse, but he left behind his cigarettes and cellphone, which caregivers said was unusual.

Deputies believe he may have left the complex riding a dark-colored 10-speed bicycle.

Raymond Norman Champagne Details Age 68 years old Height 6 feet Weight About 170 pounds Hair Balding with a gray or brown ponytail Clothing Maybe wearing a blue flannel shirt, blue jeans and white and blue Nike shoes

The Sheriff’s Office used a K-9 unit, a drone and search and rescue teams Friday and Saturday, but he was unable to be located.

Police said his wife died two months ago and Royal Oak police were unable to find him at the cemetery.

Anyone who has seen Raymond Champagne or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4951 or call 911.