Clear icon
64º

Local News

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing man with traumatic brain injury

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Missing in Michigan
,
Local
,
Local News
,
Michigan
,
Oakland County
,
Missing Man
,
Rochester Hills
,
Royal Oak
,
Raymond Norman Champagne
,
Raymond Champagne
,
Kensington Drive
Raymond Norman Champagne
Raymond Norman Champagne (WDIV)

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 68-year-old Rochester Hills man with a traumatic brain injury.

According to authorities, Raymond Norman Champagne left his townhouse, located in the 400 block of Kensington Drive in Rochester Hills, Friday afternoon and has not been seen or heard from since.

Caregivers said they last spoke with him by phone at about 4 p.m. Friday. It’s unknown when he left his townhouse, but he left behind his cigarettes and cellphone, which caregivers said was unusual.

Deputies believe he may have left the complex riding a dark-colored 10-speed bicycle.

Raymond Norman ChampagneDetails
Age68 years old
Height6 feet
WeightAbout 170 pounds
HairBalding with a gray or brown ponytail
ClothingMaybe wearing a blue flannel shirt, blue jeans and white and blue Nike shoes

The Sheriff’s Office used a K-9 unit, a drone and search and rescue teams Friday and Saturday, but he was unable to be located.

Police said his wife died two months ago and Royal Oak police were unable to find him at the cemetery.

Anyone who has seen Raymond Champagne or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4951 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: