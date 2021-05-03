Cloudy icon
Morning Briefing May 3, 2021: The 17-year cicadas are coming, car splits in half after driver crashes into light pole in Detroit

Here are this morning’s top stories

Cassidy Johncox
, Web Producer

A cicada sits on a twig in a forest preserve June 11, 2007 in Willow Springs, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Driver ejected from car after speeding, weaving through traffic on I-94 in Detroit, police say

A driver was ejected from his car and seriously injured after speeding and weaving through traffic on I-94 in Detroit, according to police.

Investigators say the car struck a light pole near the Chatsworth Road bridge abutment and was split in half.

See the report here.

17-year cicadas to emerge in Michigan this spring: Everything you want to know

Cicadas will take flight in Michigan this spring after 17-years underground -- and it’s going to be loud.

When and where should we expect to see them? Why do they remain underground for so long?

