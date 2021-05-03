Morning Briefing May 3, 2021: The 17-year cicadas are coming, car splits in half after driver crashes into light pole in Detroit

Driver ejected from car after speeding, weaving through traffic on I-94 in Detroit, police say
A driver was ejected from his car and seriously injured after speeding and weaving through traffic on I-94 in Detroit, according to police.
Investigators say the car struck a light pole near the Chatsworth Road bridge abutment and was split in half.
