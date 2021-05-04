Cloudy icon
64º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Morning Briefing May 4, 2021: Ford Field now offering walk-in vaccinations, teen charged with murder in fatal Sterling Heights car crash

Here are this morning’s top stories

Cassidy Johncox
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Morning Briefing
,
Morning News
,
Michigan News
,
Detroit News
,
News
,
Newsstand
,
Local
,
Headlines
,
Top Stories
,
Detroit
,
Michigan
,
Michigan Weather
,
Detroit Weather
FILE In this Friday, March 5, 2021 file photo, health care worker Maggie Sedidi receives a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Soweto, South Africa. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe/File)
FILE In this Friday, March 5, 2021 file photo, health care worker Maggie Sedidi receives a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Soweto, South Africa. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe/File) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Ford Field opens for walk-ins: J&J one-shot and Pfizer second dose available to all

The one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be available at Ford Field in Detroit from starting Tuesday through May 17.

The site will also be offering second doses of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone who needs it no matter where the first dose was received. The patient must have received the first dose 21 days before receiving the second dose and they should bring their vaccination card with them.

Learn more here.

Teen faces murder charges in Sterling Heights car crash that killed 20-year-old woman

A 17-year-old boy is facing several charges, including murder, after allegedly stealing a vehicle and crashing it in Sterling Heights, killing a 20-year-old woman.

Angelo Rickey Smith, from Detroit, was arraigned in Macomb County on Monday on five charges, including: felony murder, second-degree murder, first-degree fleeing a police office, second-degree fleeing a police officer and commission of a felony with a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: