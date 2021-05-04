Morning Briefing May 4, 2021: Ford Field now offering walk-in vaccinations, teen charged with murder in fatal Sterling Heights car crash

The one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be available at Ford Field in Detroit from starting Tuesday through May 17.

The site will also be offering second doses of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone who needs it no matter where the first dose was received. The patient must have received the first dose 21 days before receiving the second dose and they should bring their vaccination card with them.

A 17-year-old boy is facing several charges, including murder, after allegedly stealing a vehicle and crashing it in Sterling Heights, killing a 20-year-old woman.

Angelo Rickey Smith, from Detroit, was arraigned in Macomb County on Monday on five charges, including: felony murder, second-degree murder, first-degree fleeing a police office, second-degree fleeing a police officer and commission of a felony with a motor vehicle.

