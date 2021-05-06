Morning Briefing May 6, 2021: Moderna says its COVID vaccine shows 96% efficacy in teens, Novi man steals $300K in unemployment payments using prison inmate identities

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Moderna said initial analysis of its “Phase 2/3 TeenCOVE” study of its COVID vaccine in adolescents ages 12 to 17 years showed 96% vaccine efficacy against COVID-19.

Moderna said the study also showed that the vaccine was “generally well tolerated with no serious safety concerns identified to date.”

A Novi man used the identities of several prison inmates to file fraudulent pandemic unemployment claims and stole more than $300,000 in the process, federal officials said.

Investigators said Terrell Dwayne Mason, 39, filed more than 40 fraudulent claims during the course of the scheme.

