Local News

Morning Briefing May 6, 2021: Moderna says its COVID vaccine shows 96% efficacy in teens, Novi man steals $300K in unemployment payments using prison inmate identities

Here are this morning’s top stories

Cassidy Johncox
, Web Producer

Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine shows 96% efficacy in teens

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Moderna said initial analysis of its “Phase 2/3 TeenCOVE” study of its COVID vaccine in adolescents ages 12 to 17 years showed 96% vaccine efficacy against COVID-19.

Moderna said the study also showed that the vaccine was “generally well tolerated with no serious safety concerns identified to date.”

Novi man uses prison inmate identities to steal $300K in pandemic unemployment payments, feds say

A Novi man used the identities of several prison inmates to file fraudulent pandemic unemployment claims and stole more than $300,000 in the process, federal officials said.

Investigators said Terrell Dwayne Mason, 39, filed more than 40 fraudulent claims during the course of the scheme.

