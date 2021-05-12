Morning Briefing May 12, 2021: Everything to know about COVID in Michigan before Whitmer’s update, CDC reviewing Pfizer vaccine for kids 12+

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is providing an update Wednesday morning on the state’s handling of COVID-19.

We’re rounding up everything you should know about the upcoming restriction changes, the latest trends in metrics and vaccinations before the briefing.

Read more here.

Live today at 10:30 a.m.: Gov. Whitmer provides Michigan COVID update

House Republicans ousted Rep. Liz Cheney from her post as the chamber’s No. 3 GOP leader on Wednesday, punishing her after she repeatedly rebuked former President Donald Trump for his false claims of election fraud and his role in fomenting the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Meeting behind closed doors for less than 20 minutes, GOP lawmakers used a voice vote to remove Cheney, R-Wyo., from the party’s No. 3 House position, a jarring turnabout to what’s been her fast-rising career within the party.

Ad

Read the story here.

A panel of independent experts is set to review the safety and efficacy of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 years old and older on Wednesday.

On Monday, the FDA granted emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for children between the ages of 12 and 15. That decision came after the FDA analyzed clinical trial data showing the vaccine was 100 percent effective in more than 2,200 adolescents.

See the story here.

Americans can begin applying for $50 off their monthly internet bill on Wednesday as part of an emergency government program to keep people connected during the pandemic.

Ad

The $3.2 billion program is part of the $900 billion December pandemic-relief package. The government is increasing spending on broadband as the pandemic made stark that millions of Americans did not have access to, and could not afford, broadband at a time when jobs, school and health care was moving online.

Learn more here.

Republicans who control Michigan’s Senate on Tuesday began approving a $66.4 billion budget that would spend 5% more than in the current year, thanks to an influx of federal funding, but about $728 million less than what was proposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Democrats voted against seven of nine bills, showing a legislative deal with the Democratic governor remained weeks or months away. The Legislature is required to pass 2021-22 spending bills by July 1, though the fiscal year will not start until Oct. 1.

Ad

Read more here.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 867,341 as of Tuesday, including 18,338 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update includes a total of 1,992 new cases and 99 additional deaths, including 32 deaths that were identified during a review of records. On Monday, Michigan reported a total of 865,349 cases and 18,239 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 8.1% as of Tuesday, lower than one week ago. Hospitalizations have dropped slightly over the last two weeks.

Ad

Overall, new cases have slowed over the last 14 days. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 2,199 on Tuesday -- lower than one week ago. The 7-day death average was 71 on Tuesday, slightly lower than the last two weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 149,200 on Tuesday.

More than 703,000 have recovered from the virus in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 7.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Tuesday, with 55% of eligible residents having received at least one dose while 42.8% of eligible residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Ad

Here’s a look at more of the data: