Morning Briefing May 15, 2021: Michigan lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated people starting today, community rallies around Michigan family after devastating fire, Israeli airstrike on Gaza home kills 10, mostly children

Michigan will be following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance and lift the mask mandate for those who are fully vaccinated starting Saturday, May 15.

Those who aren’t vaccinated are asked to mask up indoors.

On Friday, community members rallied around a family who lost everything in a Harrisville fire.

The fundraiser was held Friday in Shelby Township to help the family get back on their feet.

An online fundraiser has been created to help the family.

An Israeli air raid in Gaza City killed at least 10 Palestinians, mostly children, early Saturday in the deadliest single strike since the battle with Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers erupted earlier this week. Both sides pressed for an advantage as cease-fire efforts gathered strength.

The latest outburst of violence began in Jerusalem and has spread across the region, with Jewish-Arab clashes and rioting in mixed cities of Israel. There were also widespread Palestinian protests Friday in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli forces shot and killed 11 people.

Weather: A warm weekend ahead ☀️

We’ll get some sunshine this morning before clouds develop in the afternoon. Highs are expected to reach the low 70s.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 873,335 as of Friday, including 18,500 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 1,766 new cases and 33 additional deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate below 8% as of Thursday, lower than one week ago. Hospitalizations have declined over the last three weeks.

Overall, new cases have slowed over the last 10 days. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,931 on Thursday -- lower than one week ago. The 7-day death average was 66 on Thursday, slightly lower than the last two weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 153,000 on Thursday. More than 703,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 7.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Tuesday, with 55.6% of residents 16+ having received at least one dose while 44.2% are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data: