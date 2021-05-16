Morning Briefing May 16, 2021: Michigan residents adjust to updated mask mandate, Metro Detroit children 12 and up receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Israeli strikes kill 33, topple buildings in Gaza City

Downtown Detroit looked similar to how it was pre-pandemic Saturday night.

The mask mandate in Michigan is now lifted for those fully vaccinated.

When it comes to enforcement of the new rule the state is leaving it up to restaurants and businesses to decide on whether to require mask wearing.

Many Metro Detroit doctors and nurses got their children vaccinated on Saturday.

This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 in May.

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City flattened three buildings and killed at least 33 people Sunday, medics said, making it the deadliest single attack since heavy fighting broke out between Israel and the territory’s militant Hamas rulers nearly a week ago.

A rescuer could be seen shouting into a hole in the rubble. “Can you hear me?” he called out. “Are you OK?” Minutes later, first responders managed to pull a survivor out and carried him off on an orange stretcher. The Gaza Health Ministry said 12 women and eight children were among those killed, with another 50 people wounded in the attack.

Weather: Rainy Sunday morning followed by slight chance of showers this afternoon ☔

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 874,624 as of Saturday, including 18,607 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes a total of 1,289 new cases and 107 additional deaths.

The deaths announced Saturday include 91 identified during a vital records review, which means they did not take place on Friday or Saturday.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate below 8% as of Thursday, lower than one week ago. Hospitalizations have declined over the last three weeks.

A total of 755,119 have recovered in Michigan.

Overall, new cases have slowed over the last 10 days. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,931 on Thursday -- lower than one week ago. The 7-day death average was 66 on Thursday, slightly lower than the last two weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 153,000 on Thursday.

Michigan has reported more than 7.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Tuesday, with 55.6% of residents 16+ having received at least one dose while 44.2% are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data: