Crime Stoppers offering $1,000 reward for info leading to arrest of man who assaulted woman in Detroit

DETROIT – Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Detroit.

A woman reported to police that on April 29 between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1:20 p.m. she was walking to businesses in the area of Ewald Circle and W. Davison, to Livernois and Intervale, and then to Livernois and Ewald Circle. She said she first saw the suspect at the Marathon Gas Station at 7500 W. Davison.

The suspect followed her to the shopping plaza at Livernois and Intervale and waited for her outside, police said. The suspect did go into one of the businesses and when the woman left, he left shortly afterward and continued to follow her.

The woman went to a Rite Aid at 13939 Livernois and when she left the store, the suspect approached her from behind, placed her in a chokehold and put a knife to her torso. He assaulted her. She was able to escape and fled on foot.

Anyone with any information should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit their website at: www.1800speakup.org.

If you contact Crime Stoppers you will remain anonymous. Rewards are paid when tips lead to an arrest, they do not wait for a conviction.

