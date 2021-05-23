Gunman who shot 26-year-old at Detroit party taken into custody

According to police, the victim was shot by a 29-year-old while attending a party in the area.

DETROIT – A 26-year-old man was shot in the 2400 block of Honorah Street in Detroit at around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, police say.

According to police, the victim was shot by a 29-year-old man while attending a party in the area.

Police say the gunman was an uninvited party guest and shot the victim multiple times.

The gunman was assaulted by several people at the party who tried stopping him from harming anyone else.

Police say the victim is in stable condition. The gunman was seriously injured during the incident.

Police arrested the gunman afterward. Three weapons were recovered at the party by police who are still investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fourth Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

Read more: Detroit crime headlines