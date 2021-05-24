Morning Briefing May 24, 2021: Gov. Whitmer to provide update on return-to-work guidelines as in-person work resumes, Detroit public schools return to face-to-face learning

Architectural designer Erica Shannon, front, works at a computer as accounting manager Andrea Clark, top, speaks with a colleague at the design firm Bergmeyer, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the company's offices, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Michiganders can finally return to the office to work as of May 24. As companies start to make the transition of having employees come into the office, some businesses are making the transition slowly to make sure their workers feel safe.

There’s been a lot of news surrounding COVID-19 in Michigan over the past week, from a picture of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer violating restrictions at a restaurant, a brand-new reopening timeline and people returning to work.

Schools within the Detroit Public Schools Community District are allowed to resume in-person learning starting Monday.

Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said the school board approved a new safety matrix that will be used to determine the opening and closing of schools.

Standing on the 18th tee with a two-shot lead in a championship he refused to imagine himself winning, Phil Mickelson took one last violent swing with a driver -- the club that betrayed him 15 years earlier in the U.S. Open.

His tee shot Sunday in the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island landed only a few yards off the fairway, but it still nestled among the people screaming the name of their aging hero.

After Mickelson’s approach shot settled on the green, assuring the 50-year-old of becoming the oldest major champion in history, the crowd swallowed him up entirely. Phil Mickelson, the people’s champion.

The U.S. National Guard’s deployment in Washington, D.C. comes to an end Monday. Troops have spent more than four months in D.C., following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building that left five dead.

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives advanced a Bill to start an independent commission to investigate the deadly attack. Most of Michigan’s members of Congress followed party lines, but Michigan’s elected representatives have been at the forefront of the fight to dig deeper into the storming of the U.S. Capitol Building.

On Friday, a Black Lives Matter mural was installed outside of the downtown branch of the Ann Arbor District Library.

Located on the south side of Library Lane, the mural is made up of eight different panels, each encompassing what the phrase “Black Lives Matter” means to eight Black artists.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for May 24, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 883,202 as of Saturday, including 18,939 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes a total of 1,013 new cases and 86 additional deaths, including 99 deaths that were identified during a review of records. Learn more about the state’s reporting of COVID deaths for Saturday here.

Friday’s update included a total of 1,132 new cases and 38 additional deaths.

As of Saturday, more than 791,206 have recovered from the virus in Michigan.

The state no longer provides coronavirus data updates on Sundays; the next update is expected Monday afternoon.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate below 6% as of Saturday, lower than one week ago. Hospitalizations have declined over the last three weeks.

Overall, new cases have slowed over the last 21 days. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,255 on Saturday -- the lowest in several weeks. The 7-day death average was 55 on Saturday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 73,100 on Saturday.

Michigan has reported more than 8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Sunday, with 57.1% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 47.2% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data: