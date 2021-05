Evrod Cassimy and Brandon Roux on Local 4 News at Noon.

DETROIT – Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at Noon.

Pfizer administers first COVID-19 booster shots to trial participants

Pfizer administered its first COVID-19 booster shots. The pharmaceutical company is studying a third dose of the vaccine and a pneumococcal vaccine candidate. Pneumococcal vaccines help prevent illnesses like pneumonia.