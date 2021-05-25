Detroit man walks free after fighting murder conviction for 48 years

DETROIT – A man who spent close to 50 years in prison for a crime is finally walking away free. Ray Gray says he never committed the crime.

It was 1973 when Gray last tasted freedom. Richard Nixon was in office, the Vietnam War officially came to an end and the Elvis Aloha from Hawaii concert was seen on screens around the world.

Since then Gray and his family have fought to clear him of the murder. He’s finally a free man.

“I’m excited. I’m nervous and so many things all at the same time,” said Phyllis Long.

Unable to stop moving, just thinking about this very day, Long said she’s been waiting to see Gray for ”just too long.”

Long was just a little kid the last time she was able to hug Gray.

It was 1974 when Gray was convicted of 1st degree murder stemming from a robbery on February 6, 1973.

He was found guilty for that robbery and murdering three women and Ruben Bryant in Detroit. He was sentenced on March 14,1973.

Almost five decades later, his family, including his wife, stood by his side, believing and declaring Gray was innocent.

“Now he’s going to get to come home,” said Barbara Rinehart-Gray.

His family and team of supporters, always believed the truth would set him free.

“I feel blessed. And I’m grateful for the people. The people made it happen, not just the lawyers, I give them credit too, but the people. Justice is often not only blind, but death. You have to touch it. You have to continue to touch and the people kept touching it and now we’re here,” said Gray.

Former journalist and now freedom advocate Bill Proctor covered the case back then and stated there was a lack of evidence and conflicting testimonies in Gray’s case.

Gray entered a no contest plea with a sentence agreement of 25 to 40 years. He got credit for time served of 48.2 years in prison.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Ray is not admitting guilt, but will not contest the charge of the crime.

Also, a no contest plea can’t be used as an admission of liability in a civil case.

