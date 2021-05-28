Morning Briefing May 28, 2021: Warren police find 2 bodies inside burning home; bizarre call to Troy hotel unearths possible kidnapping, drug, identity theft cases

A bizarre call to a Troy hotel unearthed a slew of possible crimes linked to the people inside one room, including kidnapping, drug use, mail theft, identity theft, lying several times to officers and kicking out the window of a police car.

Warren police said they found two bodies inside a burning home Friday morning.

Every summer, Michiganders debate the same topic online: Where does Up North start?

Back in 2019, we ran a poll on this question, and after thousands of votes and comments, there was one clear winner: The Zilwaukee Bridge. Other top answers included West Branch, the Grand Rapids-Flint line, past the Thumb and even the Mackinac Bridge.

When a father finally convinced his daughters, ages 19 and 22, to get their COVID-19 vaccines, they all drove to the Kroger in Lincoln Park. The young women were individually escorted into a room with the blinds closed on the window by the man administering their vaccine.

When his first daughter came out, he knew something was wrong. Then his second daughter came out and asked him a question that had him seeing red.

‘Don’t Fry Day’: Practicing sun safety this holiday weekend ☀️

Two years ago, Ford Motor Company began the painstaking process of converting Michigan Central Station into an office workspace.

While working at the station, Homrich Construction worker Lukas Nielsen found an old bottle of Stroh’s Bohemian Beer with a label dated July 19, 1913.

“It was stuck neck down. I said, ‘Whoa, stop wrecking. This could be something,’” Nielsen recalled. “I pulled it out and saw there was something stuck down in there. Hey, it came to mind there’s a message in a bottle.”

Metro Detroit weather forecast for May 28, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 886,660 as of Thursday, including 19,090 deaths, state officials report.

Thursday’s update includes a total of 542 new cases and 59 additional deaths, including 48 deaths that were identified during a review of records. On Wednesday, Michigan reported a total of 886,118 cases and 19,031 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate just above 4.5% as of Thursday, the lowest in several weeks. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks.

Overall, new cases have slowed over the last 28 days. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 800 on Thursday -- the lowest in several weeks. The 7-day death average was 44 on Thursday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 76,600 on Thursday.

More than 791,000 have recovered from the virus in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 8.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Thursday, with 58.5% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 48.8% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data: