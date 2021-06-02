Detroit police search for missing 52-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are searching for 52-year-old Lawrence Kingdom, who was last seen on May 30.

According to the Detroit Police Department, Kingdom was last seen at about 8 p.m. in the area of Quinn and Packard streets after leaving his home on Quinn.

Lawrence Kingdom Details Age 52 years old Height 5′7″ Weight 190-200 pounds Clothing White shirt, and silver and black basketball shorts Other Short black hair with a bald spot, brown eyes and clean shaven

Police said Kingdom is in good physical condition; however, his family reported that he suffers from a mental illness.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

MORE: Missing in Michigan -- missing persons reports