Detroit police search for missing 52-year-old man

Lawrence Kingdom was last seen on May 30, police say

Lawrence Kingdom
Lawrence Kingdom (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are searching for 52-year-old Lawrence Kingdom, who was last seen on May 30.

According to the Detroit Police Department, Kingdom was last seen at about 8 p.m. in the area of Quinn and Packard streets after leaving his home on Quinn.

Lawrence KingdomDetails
Age52 years old
Height5′7″
Weight190-200 pounds
ClothingWhite shirt, and silver and black basketball shorts
OtherShort black hair with a bald spot, brown eyes and clean shaven

Police said Kingdom is in good physical condition; however, his family reported that he suffers from a mental illness.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

