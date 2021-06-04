Detroit police working to alleviate concerns after several fight videos go viral

DETROIT – After multiple fights in Greektown went viral on social media, Detroit interim police chief James White said they’re working on potential solutions.

As bars and restaurants get ready for a busy summer, viral videos of brawls between patrons, police and security are raising concerns about safety for those who visit Greektown to eat, drink or gamble.

Most business owners didn’t want to go on camera, but they told Local 4 they want changes -- like a curfew, an ordinance on electric scooters and better monitoring of underage patrons.

“We have laws from 1960 that haven’t changed yet, so they have to work on that first,” said Athens Liquor Store owner Arthur Kesto. “Give tickets to the people drinking, give tickets to the people partying, motoring, assaulting. There’s nothing the police can do.”

Interim police chief White said there are some things the police are already doing.

“What you’ll see is some increased patrols and certainly we’re going to use all the resources we have, including air support,” White said.

He said he understands the concerns, but also wants people to be able to enjoy reopening.

“One hot weekend at a time and at the end of this, we’re going to have a long, hot, safe summer and that’s the goal,” White said.

White had some advice for people hoping to head to Greektown. He said as long as they’re just looking for a good time and not a fight, it should be a good summer for everyone.

