Detroit police search for missing 15-year-old girl with mental health condition

DETROIT – Police are searching for 15-year-old Ger’Miriah Hayes who was last seen early Monday morning.
According to authorities, Hayes was seen between 3-4 a.m. at her home on Somerset Avenue, near Yorkshire Road.
|Ger’Miriah Hayes
|Details
|Age
|15 years old
|Height
|5′4″
|Weight
|130 pounds
|Clothing
|Last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jean shorts and tie-dye colored shoes
Police said Hayes is in good physical condition but she suffers from a mental health condition.
Anyone who has seen Ger’Miriah Hayes or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak-Up.
