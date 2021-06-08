Detroit police search for missing 15-year-old girl with mental health condition

DETROIT – Police are searching for 15-year-old Ger’Miriah Hayes who was last seen early Monday morning.

According to authorities, Hayes was seen between 3-4 a.m. at her home on Somerset Avenue, near Yorkshire Road.

Ger’Miriah Hayes Details Age 15 years old Height 5′4″ Weight 130 pounds Clothing Last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jean shorts and tie-dye colored shoes

Police said Hayes is in good physical condition but she suffers from a mental health condition.

Anyone who has seen Ger’Miriah Hayes or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak-Up.

