Local News

Detroit police search for missing 15-year-old girl with mental health condition

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Ger’Miriah Hayes
Ger’Miriah Hayes (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are searching for 15-year-old Ger’Miriah Hayes who was last seen early Monday morning.

According to authorities, Hayes was seen between 3-4 a.m. at her home on Somerset Avenue, near Yorkshire Road.

Ger’Miriah HayesDetails
Age15 years old
Height5′4″
Weight130 pounds
ClothingLast seen wearing a white shirt, blue jean shorts and tie-dye colored shoes

Police said Hayes is in good physical condition but she suffers from a mental health condition.

Anyone who has seen Ger’Miriah Hayes or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak-Up.

MORE: Missing in Michigan -- missing persons reports

