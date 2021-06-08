Morning Briefing June 8, 2021: 70% of Michigan residents 50+ have at least 1 COVID vaccine dose, owners of Detroit’s Green Dot Stables respond to server’s firing

Linda Busby, 74, receives the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the Aaron E. Henry Community Health Service Center, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Clarksdale, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccine rate growth has slowed to a crawl, but it’s still moving -- and the state crossed a couple of new milestones to start this week.

New data shows that more than 70% of Michigan residents 50 and older have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 65.4% are fully vaccinated.

Read the report here.

🎤 Live @ 9 a.m.: Michigan SOS Benson announces updates to branch operations

Last month, a server Green Dot Stables in Detroit said she was fired from the restaurant for using the term “light skinned” while joking with coworkers.

After initially staying quiet on the subject, the restaurant owners are speaking out.

See the story here.

A man accused of killing two neighbors in southwestern Michigan told police that he shot them because they were too loud, according to a court document.

Ad

Read more here.

Justin Danich was at the corner of Leroy Street and Cameron Avenue in Southgate Sunday evening when he came across a woman walking her dog. He quickly picked up his dog after the woman told him to -- but it was too late.

See the story here.

Multiple websites went offline briefly across the globe Tuesday after an outage at the cloud service company Fastly, revealing how critical a handful of companies running the internet’s plumbing have become.

Dozens of sites including the New York Times, CNN, some Amazon sites, Twitch, Reddit, the Guardian, and the U.K. government’s home page, could not be reached.

Ad

Read more here.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for June 8, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 890,764 as of Monday, including 19,376 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes a total of 419 new cases and 11 additional deaths over the past two days. On Saturday, the state announced a total of 890,345 cases and 19,365 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 30,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate just above 2.5% as of Monday, the lowest in several weeks. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks.

Ad

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 353 on Monday -- the lowest since July 2020. The 7-day death average was 26 on Monday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 33,500 on Monday.

More than 830,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 8.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Sunday, with 59.7% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 50.5% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Ad

Here’s a look at more of the data: